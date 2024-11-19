Newswise — Unbound Medicine® and Oxford University Press are excited to announce the launch of the Oxford Handbook of Clinical Medicine (OHCM) on multiple mobile platforms. As the world's best-selling medical pocket guide, the OHCM has been trusted by millions for nearly four decades. Now available on Unbound’s award-winning platform, this indispensable resource includes real-time updates, integration with the latest medical literature, and advanced search capabilities – setting the standard for contemporary medical practice.

Recognizing the critical importance of just-in-time medical knowledge delivery in today's fast-paced healthcare environment, Oxford University Press has chosen Unbound Medicine as its exclusive mobile app provider. This collaboration brings the OHCM and a broad line of specialty clinical handbooks to Unbound’s state-of-the-art mobile platform. The range covers various medical specialties, including acute (internal) medicine, general practice, pediatrics, anesthesia, emergency medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology.

“We're delighted to collaborate with Oxford University Press to bring this essential content directly to healthcare professionals at the point of need,” said Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine. “In today’s fast-paced medical environment, having instant access to reliable information is vital for improving patient outcomes and advancing clinical practice.”

“Our collaboration with Unbound Medicine to mobilize the Oxford Handbook of Clinical Medicine ensures healthcare professionals worldwide have the essential knowledge they need at their fingertips,” said Nicola Wilson, Head of Acquisitions, Medical, at Oxford University Press. “Unbound's expertise and innovative platform make them the perfect choice for this endeavor.”

The Oxford Handbook of Clinical Medicine is available in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the Unbound Store.

ABOUT UNBOUND MEDICINE

Unbound Medicine creates trailblazing digital products that advance healthcare education and provide answers to clinical questions at the point of need. With expertise in medical information science, digital health publishing, and advanced healthcare technologies including AI, our team has delivered award-winning mobile and web solutions to professional societies, healthcare institutions, and individual clinicians for 25 years. For more information, visit www.unboundmedicine.com.

ABOUT OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.