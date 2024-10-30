Newswise — Unbound Medicine®, a leader in healthcare knowledge management for 25 years, announces the expansion of Unbound Intelligence™ (UBI) into its premier nursing platform, Nursing Central™. This integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise is poised to transform the creation of educational materials for nurse educators, reinforcing Unbound's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of educators and students.

Unbound Medicine has a long-standing history of supporting nursing education, beginning with the provision of question-and-answer resources accessible anytime, anywhere, on students' preferred devices. This foundational capability ensures that essential information is readily available, ultimately enhancing patient safety. Building on this foundation, Unbound developed advanced educational experiences that help nursing students refine their clinical judgment skills, crucial for passing licensure exams and becoming practice-ready nurses.

Today, Unbound Medicine further empowers nursing education with the application of Unbound Intelligence (UBI). In an environment where educators face challenges such as a shortage of qualified faculty, limited high-quality clinical opportunities, and the need to accommodate diverse student learning needs, UBI provides essential support. A recent Unbound survey found that while 81% of nurse educators haven't used AI tools, 72% recognize their potential to significantly impact education. Leveraging its expertise in AI, Unbound Medicine is now sharing its insights and tools to ensure AI is responsibly applied to nursing education.

To bridge the gap in AI adoption and address educators' concerns, Unbound Medicine introduces Assist™ in Nursing Central. This enhancement empowers nurse educators by streamlining the creation of personalized educational materials, enhancing student learning while saving valuable time. By linking these materials to trusted Nursing Central resources, Assist ensures that customized content is grounded in vetted information.

“The introduction of Assist in Nursing Central is a game-changer for nursing education,” said Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine. “By merging AI with human expertise, we empower educators to enhance student learning and streamline their work, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in healthcare education.”

“Assist tackles the key challenges in nursing education by optimizing case-based learning and student assessment,” said Liz Robison, EdD, CNE, retired Professor of Nursing and AI nursing expert. “Its impact is expected to be profound, driving better educational outcomes and fostering student success.”

Unbound Medicine is currently conducting a pilot program with hundreds of nurse educators using Assist to capture their insights and feedback. Nurse educators interested in joining the program are encouraged to contact us.

About Unbound Medicine

Unbound Medicine is a leader in healthcare knowledge management, dedicated to creating innovative digital products that enhance learning and improve patient care. With nearly 25 years of experience, our team excels in medical information science, digital health publishing, and the application of advanced technologies, including AI. Our award-winning mobile and web solutions serve professional societies, healthcare institutions, and individual clinicians. Committed to shaping the future of nursing education, Unbound Medicine continues to drive advancements through cutting-edge technology and domain expertise. For more information, www.unboundmedicine.com.