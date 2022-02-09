Newswise — The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) named University of Northern Colorado’s Monfort College of Business Dean, Sher Gibbs, Ph.D., a Justin G. Longenecker Fellow. Gibbs is one of four recipients this year nationwide.

This is the highest recognition that the USASBE awards. According to their website, this distinction is granted to those who have gone above and beyond to support the development of small businesses and whose achievements in public service, teaching, research and other areas showcase their passion for entrepreneurship. Since 1986, only 100 individuals have been granted recognition as a Fellow.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be inducted as a Longenecker Fellow and join the ranks of entrepreneurship scholars and practitioners whom I greatly respect and admire,” said Gibbs. “Longenecker Fellows have significantly advanced the field of entrepreneurship. I am humbled that my work, advocacy and passion for entrepreneurship has been recognized in this way.”

In order to become a Longenecker Fellow, individuals need to be nominated. In Gibbs’ case, that nomination came from her former colleague Eric Liguori, Ph.D., who now works at Rowan University. The pair both previously served on the Board of USASBE working together to advance new initiatives.

Gibbs says receiving this distinction will help support her work of promoting entrepreneurial endeavors in the UNC community.

“Having this status enables me to call upon the extensive expertise and resources of Longenecker Fellows as MCB endeavors to develop a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem at UNC, in the city of Greeley and Northern Colorado,” Gibbs said. “MCB is sponsoring and hosting the Greeley-Weld County Startup initiative, which includes a UNC Innovation Talks workshop focused on new technology in farming and agriculture. This workshop is the first of many events that will transform the entrepreneurial landscape at UNC and in the community at large.”

Gibbs’ research focuses on entrepreneurship related to recognizing opportunities, social-psychological perspectives, and among black and underrepresented minorities. She earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a concentration in Management from Jackson State University. She holds an MBA from Winona State University and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Grambling State University.

“This year’s recipients represent the best qualities that entrepreneurship educators embrace,” President and CEO of USASBE Julienne Shields said. “They are curious, discerning, generous, engaging, spirited and are committed to helping both students and peers in the pursuit of deeper understanding and success. These individuals tirelessly serve the discipline, and we extend our gratitude for the work they have done and look forward to their continued contributions.”

As described on their website, USASBE is an organization of educators who are dedicated to advancing the education of entrepreneurship. Learn more about the organization and about this year’s other Longenecker Fellow award recipients.

- written by Alani Casiano, a junior English major at UNC