Newswise — The Accounting and Computer Information Systems (CIS) Department at the University of Northern Colorado’s Monfort College of Business (MCB) has been ranked as the number one program in the world for experimental research in Accounting Information Systems (AIS). The top recognition, from among more than 630 universities measured, comes from the annual Brigham Young University Accounting rankings.

AIS research examines the intersection of accounting, technology and analytics. AIS has become one of the fastest growing and most important segments of the accounting profession.

“The research rankings demonstrate the recent efforts by MCB to create a leading program in accounting where we emphasize understanding and addressing the greatest challenges to the profession today,” Chair of the Department of Accounting and CIS Jake Rose, Ph.D. said.

The MCB Accounting department also ranked highly in several other research categories critical to the future of the accounting profession, including scoring the top in the state in financial and audit experimental research. The acknowledgment comes as faculty in the MCB Accounting and CIS department are developing a program with a new emphasis on accounting systems and technology analytics, exposing UNC students to the most current and relevant topics in the profession today.

“We are all excited to be able to help businesses succeed by better understanding how technology and analytics change business practices and decision-making. And we strive to bring the current knowledge created by our research into the classroom to educate our students about these innovative topics,” Rose said.

The BYU Accounting Research Ranking system evaluates the research quality of all accounting programs throughout the world. The ranking system objectively compares every accounting program by examining publications in 12 of the highest impact accounting journals. The BYU system evaluates all articles published by accounting researchers every year and updates the rankings to reflect publications from all accounting programs.