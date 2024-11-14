Newswise — In an effort to continue reducing barriers to higher education, the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Graduate School will now waive application fees for all current UNC students and alumni. As opposed to having periodic application days every few months, application fees will be automatically waived for current and former UNC students. The application fee waiver applies only to the UNC Graduate School application. Any students applying to programs with a Centralized Application Service (CAS) application will still need to pay for the CAS application.

“Normally our application fee is a $50 fee, and we will waive that for any former or current UNC students. We would like to offer our own current and former students the opportunity to apply when they are ready and in a timeline that best suits the program and their personal goals” said Janis Hooper, UNC’s associate director of graduate admissions.

The decision to waive fees year-round was made to incentivize current and former Bears to consider UNC for their graduate education as well. With several nationally ranked graduate programs and a commitment to providing for students now and into the future, many undergraduates at UNC find that the graduate programs in their own backyard can fit their needs best.

UNC has recently added graduate certificates across a range of subjects, creating abundant opportunities to return and earn credentials from UNC.

“[Graduate certificates] are really helpful for people who are out in the working community. A lot of times, completing a graduate certificate is a valuable way to explore new opportunities, develop new connections and make the most of a career path,” said Hooper.

Nicholas Dix, director of enrollment for UNC’s Extended Campus, emphasizes the employability a graduate degree or certificate can provide someone in the middle of their career.

“Additionally, those with a bachelor’s degree looking to change careers, often find that earning a graduate degree or certificate facilitates their desired change by demonstrating to a future employer their competence and dedication in their new field,” said Dix.

To help students and alumni find programs that fit their needs and career goals, the Graduate School has recruitment specialists for on campus and extended campus programs available to help prospective students navigate applications. While most doctoral programs are in-person, there are many graduate and certificate programs that are hybrid or fully online to accommodate a range of schedules.

“We encourage people to schedule an appointment so we can help them start their application, and support them in whatever way they need to get them through to completion and an admission decision,” said Hooper.

The benefit of applying to UNC graduate programs as an alumnus is twofold: the application fee has been waived and there is no need to request a transcript from UNC, potentially making applications zero additional cost. For those considering, or who had never thought a second degree was possible, this decision further lessens the barriers for those seeking to better themselves and their career possibilities.

Apply to the Graduate School or schedule an appointment with an admissions counsellor today.