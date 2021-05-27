Horse racing regulation is traditionally sedentary and certainly fragmented across the United States currently.

Even though day-to-day races look similar from track-to-track to a layman, racing rules and drug restrictions can vary from Kentucky’s Churchill Downs to California’s Santa Anita Park and be different yet again at New York’s Saratoga Race Course.

However, federal regulation that will apply to all thoroughbred tracks across the country is on the way. In the forthcoming research paper, “Introducing the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and a New Era of Racing Regulation,” Albany Law School Government Lawyer in Residence Bennett Liebman explores and explains the new federal regulations. The paper is available online and appears in the spring 2021 edition of the New York State Bar Association’s Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law Journal.

Read More Here: https://www.albanylaw.edu/about/news/2021/Pages/Understanding-the-Horseracing-Integrity-and-Safety-Act-and-a-New-Era-of-Racing-Regulation.aspx

Liebman is available for comments and questions on request.