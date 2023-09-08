Together with Chulalongkorn University, the UNFPA celebrated World Population Day by holding a panel discussion titled “Bridging Integration Gaps and Promoting Gender Equality for Young People Towards Aged Society,” as well as launching the inCUsive platform to promote sustainable development.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pannee Cheewinsiriwat, Assistant Vice President for Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University, on behalf of Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Research Affairs, attended the “Bridging Integration Gaps and Promoting Gender Equality for Young People Towards Aged Society” in celebration of World Population Day 2023 on July 11, 2023, at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel. The event was attended by Chulalongkorn University’s faculty members, researchers, and representatives, including Asst.Prof. Dr. Sutee Anantsuksomsri and Dr. Sirirat Sereerat from the Faculty of Architecture, Asst. Prof. Dr. Chanisa Tantixalerm, Faculty of Education, Asst. Prof. Dr. Theerada Jongkolrattanaporn and Watsayut Kongchan from the Faculty of Communication Arts, Prof. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, Sasin School of Management, Dr. Supichai Tangjaitrong, Managing Director of Chula Unisearch, Assist. Prof. Dr. Sayamol Charoenratana, Paladej na Pombejra, and Sakunrat Yeesakul from the Social Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rattiya Phulaor, Associate Dean of the College of Population Studies, Chulalongkorn University, was invited by the UNFPA to present a talk on the population structure, gender, and age groups in relation to the education and needs of the labor market, preparation for entering the aging society of youth groups, and gender equality, as well as the importance of low fertility and an aging society.

The event also saw the launch of InCUsive, a platform born out of a collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and UNFPA. InCUsive which aims to foster collaboration among various agencies in the development of new innovations in research and knowledge creation, in 7 fields as follows:

1. Women and non-binary genders: the RESPECT project in Ko Kha Subdistrict, Ko Kha District, Lampang, a pilot location for reducing violence towards women using the “RESPECT: respect towards women’s equality” principles, and the Center of Excellence in Transgender Health, under the supervision of Asst. Prof. Dr. Poonpissamai Suwajo, Faculty of Medicine, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sumonthip Chitsawang, Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University

2. Children and youth: the Thailand National Digital Learning Platform system, Center of Excellence in Children’s Potential Development and In-depth Research on Youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEETs) overseen by Prof. Dr. Noawanit Songkram, Faculty of Education, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rattiya Phulaor, College of Population Studies, and Prof. Dr. Weerasak Chonchaiya, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, etc.

3. Informal workers and platform workers: Center of Excellence in Regional, Urban, & Built Environmental Analytics (RUBEA) and Collaborating Centre for labour research, Chulalongkorn University (CU-ColLaR) supervised by Dr. Borvorn Subsing, Chulalongkorn University Social Research Institute, Dr. Sirirat Sereerat, Faculty of Architecture, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rattiya Phulaor, College of Population Studies, etc.

4. The Elderly: Unlocking the Power of Population Aging, Chula ARi and Thai Ari, supervised by Prof. Dr. Vipan Prachuabmoh, College of Population Studies, Asst. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, SASIN, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sookjaroen Tangwongchai, Faculty of Medicine, etc.

5. The disabled: the High Vocational Innovation Scholarship for learners with special needs by the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) by Asst. Prof. Dr. Virut Kitnuntaviwat and Asst. Prof. Dr. Chanisa Tantixalerm, Faculty of Education, etc.

6. Ethnic groups/Migrants: Research Unit on Indigenous Peoples and Development Alternatives and the Andaman Pilot Project and a research project on the Relations of Cultural Diversity of Conservation and Creative Tourism headed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Arunotai, CU Social Research Institute, etc.

7. Cross cutting/ enable groups: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Innovation (DEI) and Communication Innovation for Development of Quality of Life and Sustainability under Dr. Sayamol Charoenratana, CU Social Research Institute, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Smith Boonchutima, Faculty of Communication Arts, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Chanisa Tantixalerm, Faculty of Education, etc.