Newswise — Unwholesome fare prevailed in the weekly supermarket circulars. Approximately 66% of the area was occupied by comparatively unhealthful sustenance as per an investigation by the University of Gothenburg. The promotional content appears to disregard endorsing nutritious alternatives, assert the scholars.

The recently published research, featured in the scientific journal BMC Public Health, scrutinized promotional flyers issued on a weekly basis by 122 grocery stores within Västra Götaland County. These flyers were published over a span of four weeks during the spring of 2020. The chosen stores constitute the top seven leading supermarket chains in Sweden, determined by their respective market shares.

The nutritional value of the food items featured in the flyers was evaluated using the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations and the European guidelines provided by the World Health Organization. Additionally, each store was assigned a value based on Statistics Sweden's socio-economic index classification.

Around 66% of the flyers from the stores were comprised of food items that fell under the classification of either unhealthy or predominantly unhealthy. A comprehensive analysis was conducted on approximately 30,000 products in total. Among these products, the most prevalent category was high-sugar foods and beverages.

Not in line with recommendations

The researchers draw the conclusion that the advertisements showcased in the flyers are not aligned with the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations, which serve as the foundation for the Swedish dietary guidelines established by the Swedish National Food Agency.

It appears that certain food chains operating in areas with lower economic conditions tend to promote a greater proportion of unhealthy food compared to areas inhabited by more affluent residents.

Indeed, individuals bear a significant responsibility when it comes to making healthy food choices. However, it is worth noting that not all food choices are consciously made. Advertising plays a crucial role in influencing consumer decisions, particularly during periods of escalating food prices.

Questioning campaigns is important

Melissa Mjöberg, a researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy's School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the University of Gothenburg, and the primary author of the study, emphasizes that the consumer's personal values, in conjunction with the surrounding environment, influence the choices made for home purchases. However, pricing remains a crucial factor in these decisions.

Melissa Mjöberg further asserts that due to the ongoing food inflation, advertisements featuring numerous discounted products may hold greater significance for specific consumer groups, particularly those facing financial difficulties. Consequently, it becomes crucial to critically examine the assortment of products featured in grocery store promotions.

The findings of the study serve as a clear illustration of a segment within the food environment that fails to facilitate healthy choices for individual consumers and does not align with national public health initiatives. A key objective of this research is to address and diminish health inequalities, which holds significant importance in promoting overall well-being.

Monica Hunsberger is a senior lecturer and the last author of the study:

According to Melissa Mjöberg, it is crucial for the design of both physical and digital food environments to actively support and promote healthy choices. The responsibility for shaping these environments lies with the various actors involved. In this context, national dietary recommendations can serve as a shared guideline for determining what should be promoted. By adhering to these recommendations, a collective effort can be made to create an environment that encourages healthier consumer choices.