Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Postgraduate Dental College conferred Master of Science in Oral Biology degrees to 20 Army, Navy, and Air Force dentists attending the Navy Postgraduate Dental School on June 11.

This newest class of dental officers will carry out their military careers in assignments across the globe, meeting Tri-Service requirements and providing specialty dental care in support of military readiness. Specialties ranged from Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Orofacial Pain, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics, Comprehensive Dentistry, and Endodontics.

In a private assembly for the graduates held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the graduates’ accomplishments were recognized and degrees conferred by ret. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Drew Fallis, Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs in USU’s Postgraduate Dental College.

“It was my honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these graduates and welcome them to the ranks as Master Clinician-Scholars,” Fallis said.

Graduation awards were presented to the following individuals: Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence-Lt. Cmdr. James Hawkins; NPDS Research Winners- 1st Place-Lt. Cmdr. William Gallagher (Endodontics), 2nd Place-Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Smith (Prosthodontics), 3rd Place Lt. Keith Argraves (Endodontics); Chief of the Corps Award for Excellence (Top Graduating Resident)-Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Tully.

The USU Master of Science in Oral Biology graduates are as follows:

Lt. Col. Adam Ochsner, DC, USA (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology)

Maj. Dawnyetta Marable, DC, USA (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology)

Lt. Cmdr. Hillary Metcalf (Orofacial Pain)

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Tully (Periodontics)

Lt. Stefano Palazzolo (Periodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. Krystal Burns (Prosthodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. Danielle Marquis (Prosthodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Smith (Prosthodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. Tuan Tran (Prosthodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. David Burr (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Chia (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Daniel (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Jenkins (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Mora (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Yamel Ramirez (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Maj Francine Seeto (Comprehensive Dentistry)

Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Clark (Endodontics)

Lt. Cmdr. William Gallagher (Endodontics)

Lt. Keith Argraves (Endodontics)

Lt. Anthony Fioretti (Endodontics)

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.