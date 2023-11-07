Bethesda, Md. -- The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) has awarded its 2023 Careers in Medicine (CiM) Excellence in Medical Student Career Advising Faculty Award to Air Force Col. (Dr.) Pamela Williams. Williams, currently the associate dean for Student Affairs at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), received the prestigious recognition for her unwavering commitment to supporting the success of medical students.

The award was presented to Williams at the AAMC’s annual meeting in Seattle on Nov. 3, 2023. According to the AAMC’s announcement, Williams was acknowledged for developing a robust program for USU, directly advising more than 9,000 students since taking on her role as associate dean.

Williams was also recognized for serving as a mentor and role model to USU’s diverse national faculty, actively engaging in outreach and faculty development, and ensuring that the faculty play a vital role in supporting students' personal career development and overall success. Her advocacy for students with senior leaders and policy-makers, which resulted in more standardized application policies and procedures across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, was also a contributing factor in her receipt of the award.

One of Williams’ most notable qualities, according to the AAMC statement, is her ability to be a trusted advisor and a reliable source of information for students. In addition to her formal advising sessions, which fill more than 200 hours on her calendar annually, Williams remains readily available to students through email, text messages, and in-person meetings. She is the go-to source for guidance on issues ranging from personal to professional and the intricate details of the military match processes, graduate medical education training, and military policies and procedures.

“While her tenure in the Office for Student Affairs is notable to faculty and staff for the expanded programming to support students in their journey through medical school and into residency, students have come to expect this level of investment in their success and view Dr. Williams as a sounding board, trusted advisor, and a ‘go to’ source for reliable information,” according to the AAMC’s announcement.

This is the second consecutive year that Williams’ or her office have received an AAMC CiM Award. In 2022, the USU Office of Student Affairs was presented with the CiM Excellence in Medical Student Career Advising Program Award. Williams, along with Col. (Dr.) Ashley Maranich, Dr. Ryan Landoll, and Dr. Kameha Bell, was honored for the establishment of their medical student career advising program, which “is integrated across the curriculum to provide space for the deliberate delivery of information that is timely and topical based on the current academic offerings, workload, and cognitive load,” according to the AAMC.

"Dr. Williams' dedication to the success of our medical students and her tireless efforts to improve their educational journey are truly exceptional. We are immensely proud to have her as a part of our team at Uniformed Services University, and this award is a testament to her remarkable contributions," said Dr. Eric Elster, dean of USU’s Hebert School of Medicine.

# # #

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.