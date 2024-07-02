Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – On July 2, 2024, the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME) notified the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine that it has received re-accreditation through the 2031 - 2032 academic year, the full eight-year accreditation period. The LCME is the accrediting body for new and established education programs leading to the MD degree in which students are geographically located in the US, and which are operated by universities or medical schools chartered in the US. Accreditation is a comprehensive two-year process that includes an institutional self-study, a site survey examining 93 accreditation elements, a final report, and a determination from the LCME.

School of Medicine Dean Dr. Eric Elster expressed gratitude to Associate Dean for Medical Education and accreditation lead Dr. Catherine Witkop and her team. “LCME accreditation represents assurance - to the public, government agencies, and professional organizations - that the USU School of Medicine meets or exceeds nationally accepted standards regarding curriculum, education, and student performance. The accreditation process is rigorous, requiring a comprehensive internal self-study and detailed reporting on a range of elements and standards, and we are indebted to Dr. Witkop and her team for leading this successful two-year effort.”

The USU School of Medicine trains and educates physicians, scientists, and health professionals dedicated to leadership and service careers in the U.S. Armed Forces and Public Health Service. Students are commissioned officers in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and PHS, who receive a tuition-free medical education and repay the nation through service commitments. With its unique “Molecules to Military Medicine” curriculum, USU trains future military medical officers to be outstanding physicians and exemplary leaders.

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.