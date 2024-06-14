Newswise — Bethesda, Md – The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) has been named as one of the first recipients of the Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose Classification by the American Council on Education (ACE), the Doerr Institute for New Leaders at Rice University, and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The classification recognizes institutions that have committed to campus-wide efforts to advance leadership in pursuit of public goods like justice, equity, diversity, and liberty.

“We are deeply honored to be among the first recipients of the Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose Classification. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering leadership that champions these essential societal values and principles. It reflects our dedication to preparing our students not just as healthcare professionals, but as leaders who are equipped to make a profound impact on society,” said Dr. Jonathan Woodson, USU President.

In 2019, the USU leadership development team discovered the Doerr Institute for new leaders at Rice University, and quickly learned about the initiative to establish the Carnegie Elective Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose. The USU team was then invited to participate in the pilot program.

USU is among 25 institutions across the United States classified in the inaugural 2024 cycle. The Elective Classifications provide an independent and rigorous assessment of an institution’s

extraordinary commitment to, investment in, and accomplishment at addressing pressing issues of the societies they serve. There are currently two Elective Classifications that institutions in the United States can pursue: Community Engagement and Leadership for Public Purpose.

“ACE is proud to welcome the inaugural recipients of the Carnegie Elective Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “The institutions in this cohort serve as models in higher education, demonstrating excellence in nurturing leaders who are prepared to address and solve pressing public challenges, which is sorely needed in our society right now.”

“For several years the Doerr Institute for New Leaders has substantively supported the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation’s collaborative efforts to establish the classification. We are excited about continuing such efforts in service of improving higher education’s commitment to fostering integrated and intentional leader development for students,” said Bernard B. Banks, director of the Doerr Institute for New Leaders.

“Congratulations to these pioneering recipients of the inaugural Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose Classification,” said Carnegie Foundation President Timothy F.C. Knowles. “These institutions have demonstrated a relentless commitment to fostering leaders dedicated to the pursuit of vital public goods. Students from these institutions will undoubtedly shape a brighter future for us all, upholding fundamental American values and advancing opportunity for the nation.”

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.