Newswise — On November 11, at the meeting of the University Council, Vincent Poitout was appointed Vice-Rector of Research, Discovery, Creation and Innovation, succeeding Marie-Josée Hébert. He will take office on March 1, 2025 as Vice-Rector-elect and will take up his duties as Vice-Rector on June 1, 2025.

Vincent Poitout is a full professor at Université de Montréal’s Faculty of Medicine. He holds the position of Director of Research and Innovation at the CHUM, in addition to being Scientific Director of the CHUM Research Centre. His main area of study is type 2 diabetes. He held the Canada Research Chair in Diabetes and Pancreatic Beta-Cell Function from 2006 to 2020.

Dr. Poitout holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from École nationale vétérinaire d'Alfort and a doctorate in life sciences from Université Paris IV. He was a researcher at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research in France and an investigator at the Pacific Northwest Research Institute in Seattle. Prior to joining the CHUM Research Centre in 2005, he was Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington.

Vincent Poitout has received numerous awards, including the Thomas R. Lee Career Development Award from the American Diabetes Association, the Young Investigator Award from the Canadian Diabetes Association and the Jean-Davignon and Paul-Lupien Founders Award from the Quebec Society of Lipidology, Nutrition and Metabolism. He is a member of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences and has chaired the peer committee of the American Diabetes Association, as well as the National Research Council of Diabetes Canada. He was a board member of the American Diabetes Association, a member of the editorial boards of Diabetes and the Journal of Biological Chemistry, and an associate editor for Diabetologia.

“An internationally recognized researcher, Vincent Poitout has an impressive track record in every way and we are very pleased to welcome him to the Vice-Rectorate," said Marie-Josée Hébert, Vice-Rector of Research, Discovery, Creation and Innovation.

Marie-Josée Hébert will remain in her position until June 1, 2025, and will then remain engaged in the research community, namely through continuing her mandate as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The Vice-Rectorate of Research, Discovery, Creation and Innovation has the general mandate of coordinating and guiding all of Université de Montréal’s scientific activities. It thus supports the University's contributions to scientific advances as well as to cultural, social and economic progress through its work to promote the results of research and creative activities.