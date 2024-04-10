Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to share the news that University College London (UCL) has launched a new public profiles system, UCL Profiles, powered by Symplectic Elements.

UCL is one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary universities, championing independent thought through its diverse global community since 1826.

UCL Profiles (Profiles) is a publicly accessible search and discovery platform for UCL staff and doctoral researchers. It replaces UCL’s previous system, IRIS.

UCL has used Symplectic Elements (known locally as Research Publications Service or RPS) as a publications management system since 2009. UCL Profiles now allows its academics to showcase their activities, collaborations, industry partnerships, publications, and more. At launch, UCL’s profiles pages include biographical information, research, teaching, engagement and publishing activities.

“UCL has been a valued Symplectic Elements client since 2009, predating our integration into the broader Digital Science family,” said Jonathan Breeze, CEO of Symplectic. “The timely dissemination of research activity and expertise within an organisation the size of UCL requires a great deal of care and planning and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Profiles team beyond the initial launch of Profiles.”

You can read more about the implementation of Profiles as part of the UCL Change Builders blog series.



About UCL

UCL is a modern, outward-looking institution, committed to engaging with the major issues of our times. One of the world’s leading multidisciplinary universities, UCL is a true academic powerhouse – as reflected by performance in a range of international rankings and tables.

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible research management solutions that help government and federal departments, funding organisations and academic institutions achieve their research goals. Its flagship products include Symplectic Elements, a research information management system that captures, analyses and showcases scholarly activities, and Symplectic Grant Tracker, providing specialist tools to streamline the grants management lifecycle.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



Media contacts

Simon Linacre, Head of Content, Brand & Press, Digital Science: Mobile +44 7484 381477, [email protected]

David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 02, [email protected]