ROOTSTOWN and CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Hospitals (UH) and Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) extended the reach of their July 2022 major affiliation agreement. The organizations aim to build on their early successes through their major affiliation and have identified significant opportunities to collaborate throughout this year and beyond.

Among several new initiatives, the major affiliates will: grow NEOMED’s medicine, pharmacy and certified anesthesia assistant class sizes; expand involvement of NEOMED students and faculty at UH; develop a University Hospitals Faculty Scholars Program; increase UH health professionals’ participation in NEOMED health care executive education and leadership programs; and advance research and innovation by collaborating across certain research areas and thought-leadership programming.

Leaders at both organizations say they complement each other as two hometown teams that want to advance both the health professions workforce and the quality of health care, citing the past year as evidence of what’s to come.

“At the onset of our major affiliation agreement in July 2022, we knew we would be able to increase the number of clinical rotations and practice experiences for NEOMED students, as well as the number of health professionals who remained in Northeast Ohio to practice after graduation,” said NEOMED President John Langell, MD, PhD, MPH, MBA. “And we’ve done just that. But as our teams formed a joint strategic operations group, it became immediately clear that our potential together was even greater.”

During the first year of the initial agreement, a total of 77 third-year medical students (M3) engaged in clinical rotations at UH. For the current academic year, the number of M3 clerkships grew to include 164 students. Fifteen 2023 NEOMED College of Medicine graduates matched at UH for residency training within seven different specialties. The major affiliates also launched the inaugural Healthcare Transformation Ideator event in June 2023. The two-day competition challenged over 60 participants with developing innovative tech-enabled ideas to improve maternal and infant mortality.

NEOMED students completed summer research projects at UH and others participated in physician-student mentoring, which began in October. As workforce and leadership development programs are beginning to take shape, seven UH health professionals have already enrolled in the Master of Public Health degree program at NEOMED’s College of Graduate Studies.

“University Hospitals is committed to training the next generation of physicians and caregivers, who will provide compassionate and expert care to our community,” said Daniel Simon, MD, President, Academic & External Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer at UH, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership. “NEOMED’s strong commitment to primary care and health equity makes it the ideal public medical university to partner with.”

Under the extended agreement, UH and NEOMED recognize that affiliation activities involving faculty and students create a broader academic medical center. And they aim to invest in onsite facilities for students and faculty at their respective locations.

In addition to NEOMED, UH has academic affiliations with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, and National Taiwan University College of Medicine.

NEOMED collaborates with many major health systems and pharmacies in Northeast Ohio to provide clinical training and practice experiences for its students. Members of NEOMED’s clinical network include Akron Children’s Hospital, Aultman Hospital in Canton, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Mercy Health — St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, MetroHealth Medical Center and Summa Health System.

About NEOMED

Celebrating the 50th year since its founding, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) harnesses diversity, innovation and collaboration to create transformative leaders and improve health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED’s mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked health care systems. The University values leadership, excellence, advocacy, diversity, equity and respect. NEOMED has four Colleges — Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degrees, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees and research opportunities in other medical and life science areas. The dental program will begin offering a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree in 2025. In addition to the basic sciences at its Colleges, NEOMED conducts research to advance innovation and discovery in health care through seven research focus areas of excellence. NEOMED’s unique areas of service include Coordinating Centers of Excellence which disseminate best practices for treating mental illness; online didactics and onsite training through several programs; and patient services through its centers at NEOMED Health Care and its award-winning Student-Run Free Clinic. Learn more at neomed.edu .

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.