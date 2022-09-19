Newswise — CLEVELAND – The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases has awarded University Hospitals a sizable grant to support its assignment as a study site in the United States Flu Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) Network.

Sites in the US Flu VE Network provide estimates of clinical effectiveness for licensed vaccines by age group and by influenza type and subtype. This information is crucial in understanding how well vaccines work in a real-world setting and how their effectiveness is changed by factors related to the person, the specific vaccine, or the type of virus.

The CDC has approved $12.5 million in grant money, with the potential for another $8 million, to UH for the 5-year cooperative agreement. UH will work in collaboration with the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and Case Western Reserve University. The Cleveland portion of the study is called CORVETS, which stands for Cleveland Ohio Respiratory Viruses Vaccines Effectiveness across Traditional Risk Factors and Social Determinants of Health.

“University Hospitals is honored to be chosen by the CDC to participate in this important study and our selection speaks to the strong reputation of UH in the area of academic research,” said Elie Saade, MD, Principal Investigator of the study and Director of Infection Control at University Hospitals.

UH is one of seven U.S. institutions, and the only site in Ohio, that will identify laboratory-confirmed cases of acute respiratory illness due not only to influenza, but also SARS-CoV-2 (COVID), and other viruses of major public health concern. UH will do this among patients seeking healthcare for acute respiratory illness and related symptomology and will provide accurate estimates of the effectiveness of influenza, COVID-19, and other vaccines against respiratory virus-associated illness in that population. The researchers also will investigate the body’s response to the infection or the vaccine to help understand what can be done to lessen the risk of getting an infection.

“The mission of University Hospitals is to heal, to teach and to discover,” said Robert Salata, MD, Program Director, Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health; Physician-in-Chief, and STERIS Chair of Excellence in Medicine, University Hospitals. “As part of this network, we can accomplish all three, discovering vital information that will be used to keep people in Northeast Ohio and across the country healthy.”

UH’s agreement with the CDC as part of the US Flu VE Network lasts five years, beginning in September 2022 and concluding in September 2027.

UH’s Infectious Diseases Division has established preeminent programs in research, clinical practice and education and training. It has developed premier clinical programs with emphasis on HIV medicine, travelers’ health, sexually transmitted diseases and transplant-associated infections. UH faculty members have been highly visible and at the forefront of leading-edge infectious diseases practice.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.