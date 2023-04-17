Newswise — CLEVELAND—Each year on April 22, people across the world celebrate Earth Day--the modern environmental movement that kicked off its first year in 1970. Now widely recognized, more than a billion people participate each year in taking action to change human behavior. It’s a time to raise awareness of long-term ecological sustainability, create policy changes in the fight against climate change, and ensure the planet thrives for future generations.

University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center is interested in sustainability with two primary goals: to raise sustainability and climate change awareness among employees through educational events, and to set manageable sustainability and net zero emissions goals that lead to a broader impact on health and the environment. The team is comprised of employees from Nutrition and Dietary Services, Nursing, Environmental Services, Engineering, Facilities and Safety.

Sanjay Rajagopalan, MD, Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief Academic and Scientific Officer of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, and Herman K. Hellerstein, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Research is helping to lead these efforts. Dr. Rajagopalan studies the correlation between environmental factors, like pollution and climate change, on health.

“It is vitally important to recognize the links between the health impact of pollution and climate change, and the positive impact investments in sustainability can have on health in the community,” he explained. “The impact between the external environment and internal health is just starting to be appreciated. When we start to understand that by reducing our own pollution and CO2 emission footprint, we start to affect the health of our own communities and therefore our own health, and we realize how connected and interdependent we all are.”

Dr. Rajagopalan believes that sustainable living leads to healthier living. “We can better our health and environment simultaneously by using the stairs instead of the elevator, for example. This small step reduces your carbon footprint while increasing cardiovascular fitness. Also, decreasing meat consumption decreases the chances of coronary disease and, in turn, decreases greenhouse gases.”

“While decreasing our personal carbon footprint through small lifestyle changes is important, we can also reduce emissions by changing the way we practice medicine,” Dr. Rajagopalan added. “Currently, healthcare organizations produce between five to 10 percent of greenhouse gases and there are many opportunities to develop awareness around climate change goals. A major focus of Fortune 500 companies and healthcare organizations is to get to net zero emissions by 2035.”

Earlier this year, UH implemented an important change with a big impact. In February of 2023, UH Cleveland Medical Center eliminated the use of all Styrofoam in the cafeteria, replacing it with a more sustainable sugarcane fiber product.

Currently, the UH Cleveland Medical Center Sustainability Team is working toward multiple goals, including:

Sourcing menu items from local Ohio vendors, because locally grown food uses less fuel and energy to transport and stays fresh longer;

Replacing trash cans with dual trash and recycling containers to make recycling more accessible;

And maintaining a plastic-free cafeteria, and encouraging employees to bring silverware from home rather than utilize single-use plastics.

UH chefs and dietitians also host monthly, online cooking classes for employees to learn about healthy eating and new recipes. In addition, UH Cleveland Medical Center hosts an annual Zero Waste Holiday Party in which packaging and utensils are made from biodegradable and compostable materials, and any leftover food is donated. Last year, the team donated food to Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland.

In the future, the team aims to expand the sustainability program to community hospitals throughout the health system.

Kyle Seaman, Employee Health and Safety Officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center, is also a key leader in the sustainability initiative. “When trying to teach sustainability, most people can’t see how it personally affects them,” she said. “Throwing a pop can into a recycling bin may seem like a small step, but if multiple individuals take these small steps, we can make a bigger impact collectively.”

“We also need more advocates,” she emphasized. “Hopefully, through education and making small but noticeable changes, we can inspire our UH employees to spread the sustainability message.”

In advance of Earth Day, on Friday, April 21, UH Cleveland Medical Center will host three vendors essential to operations—Granger, the City of Cleveland Public Services, and Rubbermaid. Representatives from each organization will share their sustainability practices and have booths outside of the main hospital cafeteria during lunchtime to answer questions from employees and visitors.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.