Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals has officially been designated as the first SpaceOAR Hydrogel Center of Excellence in the world, led by urologic oncologist Jonathan Shoag, MD and radiation oncologist Daniel Spratt, MD. SpaceOAR is a device manufactured by Boston Scientific that has been shown to reduce side effects for patients receiving radiotherapy for prostate cancer. The Center of Excellence designation recognizes our commitment to prostate cancer care, and stellar genitourinary oncology team. This honor reflects the tremendous work put in to build the SpaceOAR program with Daniel Spratt, MD, Renee Roebke, BSN, RN, Jonathan Shoag MD, and Christine Mack RN, all with the goal of personalizing therapy and improving patient quality of life.

“Prostate cancer care at University Hospitals is really unparalleled, and truly multidisciplinary. Our team is among the best in the world. We are dedicated to understanding the disease, and developing new therapies to improve patient care and outcomes”, said Jonathan Shoag MD, of University Hospitals Urology Institute and Case Western Reserve University, who specializes in the care and surgical management of men with genitourinary cancer. “This commitment extends both to our patients and the broader community. This designation is the product of that commitment.”

UH Seidman Cancer Center has a long history with the device. This includes the first SpaceOAR placement in the country following FDA approval to use the technique in 2015.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men, and more than 3.1 million men living in the country have been diagnosed with the disease.4 Prostate cancer can be treated through several options, but each year, more than 60,000 patients treat their prostate cancer with radiation therapy.2,3

Daniel Spratt, MD, Vincent K. Smith Chair in Radiation Oncology and Professor of the Department of Radiation Oncology at UH Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University says, “Being designated as a SpaceOAR Hydrogel Center of Excellence is an important recognition for us. Our genitourinary team has rapidly transformed to become a leading clinical and academic team comprised of world-renowned thought leaders and caregivers across all disciplines. This designation recognized our commitment to deliver the highest-quality treatment possible for prostate cancer patients in Northeast Ohio and beyond. All treatments have side effects, and the partnership of Urology and Radiation Oncology to work together to try to reduce and eliminate unwanted side effects is what our team is all about, the patient. This is why patients travel from all over the state, country, and even internationally to see our team- we are a strong like-minded multi-disciplinary team that incorporate the best technology, such as SpaceOAR Hydrogel Vue, to enable the best outcomes possible.”

SpaceOAR Hydrogel is made primarily of water and polyethylene glycol (PEG) that naturally leaves the body after approximately six months.1 A healthcare professional can implant SpaceOAR Hydrogel, a minimally invasive outpatient procedure, in an office, hospital, clinic or surgery center and, typically, patients can go back to normal activities soon after the procedure.4**

Clinical data has demonstrated the benefits of SpaceOAR Hydrogel, including a reduction in rectal toxicity, and a higher likelihood of maintaining urinary and sexual function.4 SpaceOAR Hydrogel received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2015, and has been used in more than 150,000 procedures worldwide.5

For more information, visit UHhospitals.org

* Includes SpaceOAR Hydrogel and SpaceOAR Vue Hydrogel

** Results from case studies are not necessarily predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

