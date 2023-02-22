Newswise — LAKE COUNTY, Ohio—University Hospitals (UH) is investing $25.5 million to enhance UH Lake West and TriPoint medical centers, and align key services to ensure the highest quality of care for Lake County residents. The investments build on UH’s promise to expand and enhance services when Lake Health officially joined the UH health system in April 2021.

“These important modernizations and upgrades are a result of the UH acquisition, and build upon UH’s agreement to bring investments that will benefit the community, including enhancements to facilities, equipment and services,” said Robyn Strosaker, MD, FAAP, President and Chief Operating Officer of UH Lake Health Medical Centers. “We also look forward to providing leading-edge technology, innovative practices, strong clinical research and other initiatives that will help us continue to complement and grow our hospitals.”

A $23.7 million modernization project at UH Lake West Medical Center over the course of the next few years will include:

A completely new hybrid cardiac and vascular lab for UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

A high-complexity endoscopy/bronchoscopy suite for UH Digestive Health Institute.

Renovation of the surgery waiting room and expansion of surgery areas such as pre-op and recovery, with two new elevators for surgical patient transfer.

Relocation of hospital administration for easier access by visitors.

This is the first major renovation for UH Lake West since 2005, and will help continue its transformation into a high level acuity hospital since the UH acquisition. In alignment with providing high acuity care, UH Lake West was recently designated a provisional Level 3 Trauma Center —making it the only trauma center between Lake County and the Pennsylvania border. UH pursued this designation as a top priority in order to expand its regional trauma network.

Later this year, with a $1.8 million investment, the birthing center at UH TriPoint Medical Center will be completely renovated and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will be added. All 14 labor and delivery suites and two C-section suites will be included in the renovation project. In addition, four Level 2 NICU suites will be added, with the potential to expand in the future. While all NICUs care for babies who need specialty care, Level 2 NICUs provide advanced care for babies born prematurely who are recovering from more serious health problems.

Once the renovation is complete, UH TriPoint will begin the process of upgrading to a Level 2 Maternal and Neonatal Care Center, which builds upon the current Level 1 care of low- to moderate-risk pregnancies, and adds specialty care of moderate- to high-risk antepartum, intrapartum or postpartum conditions.

In order to offer the highest level of care to mothers and babies, effective Saturday, April 15, 2023, labor and delivery care will be consolidated from UH Lake West to the birthing center at UH TriPoint. The medical centers are about 15 miles apart and travel time takes about 20 minutes by car.

Current patients and expectant mothers are being notified of these plans with an overview of their options, and do not need to change their current providers:

OB/GYN providers will continue to offer comprehensive women’s services at UH Lake West including OB/GYN physician and midwife care, GYN surgical care, and breastfeeding and lactation services; only deliveries will consolidate to UH TriPoint.

Patients who deliver on or before April 14, 2023 can plan their delivery at UH Lake West.

Starting April 15, 2023 all deliveries will take place at UH TriPoint.

In the coming months, employees at UH Lake West will have the opportunity to transition to positions at other locations throughout the health system, including UH TriPoint and UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, which will open the new Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center this summer as part of its Phase 2 expansion.

UH’s commitment to Lake County will continue beyond 2023 with an additional phase in the UH Lake West modernization project, including a $24.7 million refresh of patient rooms in both the Intensive Care Unit and on the medical/surgical floors, as well as expansion of the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) in the Surgery Department.

