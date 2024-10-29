Newswise — University Hospitals’ community health investment totaled $707 million last year, including investments in maternal and child health, addressing food insecurity, creating jobs for under-resourced individuals and continuing to provide charity care to the uninsured.

These programs and examples of UH’s continued effort to address health and economic disparities throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are detailed in its most recent Community Health Investment Report.

“Addressing the root causes of inequities can significantly improve a community’s quality of life,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, UH Chief Executive Officer, and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “As Northeast Ohio’s hometown healthcare team and the third-largest healthcare employer in the state, University Hospitals is dedicated to enhancing economic conditions for all. We focus on health equity and aim to have a meaningful impact in areas that need us most. We are committed to educating future caregivers, funding medical research that offers hope to those with limited options, and launching research studies and programs to alleviate healthcare disparities.”

The health system utilizes Community Health Needs Assessments, which evaluate the overall health status of Northeast Ohio, identify critical health-related needs and prioritize services accordingly. As part of our overall strategy, UH focuses on three priority areas to maximize impact: Maternal & Child Health, Well-being and Economic Opportunity.

“UH continues to build on its 158-year legacy by ensuring its investments align with our values and priority needs, and by leveraging our more than 32,000 caregivers to work as a team to make a larger impact in the neighborhoods we serve,” said UH Chief Government & Community Relations Officer Heidi L. Gartland, MHA, FACHE, CDM. “Our approach starts with listening. By regularly engaging with community members and leaders, we learn how best to assist and then take action based on their feedback.”

UH follows Internal Revenue Service guidelines to determine allowable community benefit contribution. UH’s community benefit investments include care provided to Medicaid patients at a significant loss, since the state pays the health system well below the cost of that care ($268 million); clinical education and training for the next generation of healthcare professionals, including physicians and nurses ($100 million); medical research investments ($58 million); charity care to patients unable to pay their bills ($58 million); as well as community health and wellness programs and services in surrounding neighborhoods ($38 million).

The largest component of community benefit investment reflects UH’s ever-growing care provided to those covered by a healthcare safety net for low-income Ohioans, called Medicaid. Medicaid reimbursement, which is set by the state of Ohio, pays well below the cost of care provided to those enrolled in the Medicaid program. UH underwrote this loss, reflecting its commitment to community health for all patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. Additionally, UH has intentionally invested in under resourced neighborhoods where coverage is primarily Medicaid and charity care.

In terms of education and training, UH strives to inspire people to pursue careers in healthcare. Approximately 1,200 physician residents and fellows, along with thousands of nursing students and other health professionals, train at UH every year. As an anchor healthcare institution on the forefront of research, UH serves the community by engaging in the full spectrum of research, including basic, translational, clinical and health service research, in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, and pharma/biotech.

Newly included this year is the $185 million in unreimbursed Medicare costs. UH provides services to many patients who are insured by Medicare and Medicare Advantage payers. Because these payers reimburse at less than the cost of providing care, and at rates set by the government, they typically do not keep pace with inflation, and therefore UH sustains a loss on care provided.

UH also provides outreach programs, such as no-cost health screenings, healthy cooking classes, exercise classes and healthcare resources, in order to enhance the health of the communities it serves. UH also invests in the community’s health by subsidizing a number of healthcare services, such as trauma, obstetrics, and behavioral health.

Some of the key efforts highlighted in UH’s 2023 Community Health Investment Report, include:

Maternal & Child Health:

4,613 patients were screened for social needs at the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Ahuja Center for Women & Children, of which 2,285 were connected with resources and educational material.

191 women participated in Centering Pregnancy; 57 of whom received intensive, one-on-one support from a mental health specialist.

4,270 people received mammograms via the UH Mobile Mammography Unit.

3,570 children received vision check-ups through UH Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women & Children.

UH and LifeAct provided more than 48,000 students in over 175 schools across 17 counties in Ohio with suicide prevention and stress management education during the 2023-2024 school year.

UH’s Medical Legal Partnership Services handled nearly 200 cases impacting nearly 700 patients who needed legal assistance.

Well-being :

134,910 community residents participated in early detection screenings, health education, support groups, fitness programs or health-related events.



1,118 substance use disorder patients connected to peer supporters via Thrive program.



4,404 people received fruits, vegetables and other items via a Food for Life Market®.



3,926 meals were served through the Summer Lunch Program.



26,948 people received a coronary artery calcium score at no cost.



Community Wellness Centers opened in Bedford, Glenville and Richmond Heights in 2023.

Economic Opportunity :

276 people were hired via community-focused workforce pipeline programs.



50 students participated in the UH Health Scholars program.



300 community members participated in the Future Shades in Medicine Youth Summit.

View or download the complete 2023 Community Health Investment Report here:

https://www.uhhospitals.org/about-uh/publications/uh-community-health-investment-report/2023-community-health-investment-report

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwan National University College of Medicine and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.