Newswise — CLEVELAND--University Hospitals Brain Health & Memory Center is now treating patients with KISUNLA™ (donanemab), a Food and Drug Administration-approved medication for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. UH is the only health system in Northeast Ohio currently offering these infusion treatments. Donanemab has shown promise in clinical trials and may be a treatment option for patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

“People with Alzheimer’s disease have an abnormal buildup of plaques in their brain that contain a protein called beta-amyloid. Donanemab is an intravenous medication designed to target and remove these plaques,” explained Rajeet Shrestha, MD, psychiatrist, UH Neurological Institute, and assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “As the second FDA-ap­proved treatment to address the potential underlying cause of Alzheimer’s, donanemab therapy has the potential to slow cog­nitive and functional decline if started in the early stages of the disease. We’re happy to be able to offer this breakthrough treatment to patients and provide them and their families with hope as we work towards a cure for this disease.”

Donanemab is administered every four weeks through IV infusion, with each infusion lasting about 30 minutes. Patients are monitored for a period of time, usually about 30 minutes, after each infusion to ensure there are no negative reactions to the drug. The number of infusions is dependent upon the patient: some may be able to stop treatment in as little as six months, while others could receive treatment for up to 12 or 18 months.

“At University Hospitals, we provide comprehensive disease management for our patients including access to the latest treatments available for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Mohamed Elkasaby, MD, neurologist, UH Neurological Institute, and Assistant Professor of Neurology at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. “Patients with symptoms of early Alzheimer’s and the confirmed presence of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain may be eligible for treatment with donanemab. Although there is no single diagnostic test to confirm Alzheimer’s disease, physicians may use a variety of approaches to help them make a diagnosis and determine if treatment with donanemab might be appropriate.”

Early symptoms of Alzheimer’s may include mild cognitive impairment, such as forgetfulness and confusion, and mild dementia, where people have difficulty performing familiar tasks. To confirm eligibility, tests and procedures for patients may include:

Comprehensive personal and family medical history

Mental status tests

Physical and neurological exams

Blood tests

Spinal tap to remove a sample of cerebrospinal fluid for testing

MRI of the brain

PET scan of the brain to look for the presence of beta-amyloid plaques

Donanemab can have side effects, some of which are serious. Patients approved to receive donanemab therapy will be carefully monitored at set intervals as determined by their physician. Subsequent brain MRI’s, EKG’s, and lab tests will be obtained periodically to monitor for ARIA and other serious side effects of treatment.

For more information on the donanemab infusion program, and to learn more about eligibility requirements and potential side effects, call Rebecca DiFranco, RN, Alzheimer's Disease Care Coordinator, UH Brain Health and Memory Center, at 216-464-6203, or visit: https://www.uhhospitals.org/services/neurology-and-neurosurgery-services/conditions-and-treatments/brain-health-and-memory/donanemab-for-alzheimers

UH is also proud to offer an additional FDA-approved treatment option for Alzheimer’s. For more information about LEQEMBI® (lecanemab), visit: https://www.uhhospitals.org/services/neurology-and-neurosurgery-services/conditions-and-treatments/brain-health-and-memory/lecanemab-for-alzheimers

Dr. Elkasaby will discuss both treatment options via a virtual health talk on January 22, 2025. Registration information will be posted, and patients can access additional health talks from UH experts on this site: https://www.uhhospitals.org/health-talks

