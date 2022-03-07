Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals is the first health system in Greater Cleveland to add the Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Robotic Guidance Platform to its regional spinal surgery program.

Acquiring the Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Surgical Robotic Guidance is part of a continuous commitment to delivering the highest quality care for patients, ensuring that they receive the best treatment possible.

The Mazor X platform will first be used at UH St. John Medical Center by Neurosurgeon Dustin Donnelly, MD, PhD, who specializes in spine surgery. His first case using the robotic platform is scheduled for March 11. The platform will also be used at a later date by surgeons at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Donnelly said, “Robotics is an enabling technology that allows us to maximize accuracy and efficiency across the spectrum of spinal surgery, from percutaneous and other minimally-invasive approaches to complex deformity correction.”

Prior to surgery, the Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Platform gives the surgeon planning functionality to develop an optimal surgery in a 3D simulation using the patient’s own CT imaging. In addition, computer analytics provide the surgeon with data for the pre-surgery planning, plus guidance during the procedure. Mazor X has a robotic arm that provides precise placement of surgical tools, while giving 3D visualization of the surgical area of the spine. Using these technologies, the surgeon may operate with precision, efficiency, and confidence.

Nicholas Bambakidis, MD, Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery and Director of the UH Neurological Institute, said that minimally invasive procedures with their smaller incisions have become much more common for spinal procedures, but they can pose a challenge to surgeons due to the limited view of the patient’s anatomy.

“The Mazor X helps to overcome this challenge with a 3D comprehensive surgical plan giving the surgeon more complete information and visualization before the surgery begins. Consequently, the platform supports surgeons’ commitment to operate with precision,” said Dr. Bambakidis, who also holds the Warren R. Selman Endowed Chair in Neurosurgery.

UH has established its reputation as a leader with 3D robotic technologies for neurosurgery. In 2020, Medtronic selected UH Cleveland Medical Center as the second site east of the Mississippi for its Stealth Autoguide™ cranial robotic guidance platform used in brain surgery. UH was also involved with the development of Surgical Theater platform (not a Medtronic platform).

In addition to spine surgery, the Mazor will be used for orthopedic surgery sometime in the future at UH.

More information about UH’s services with Mazor X: https://www.uhhospitals.org/services/spine-services/Conditions-and-Treatments/spine-surgery-with-robotic-guidance

Information with videos about Mazor X: https://www.medtronic.com/us-en/healthcare-professionals/products/spinal-orthopaedic/spine-robotics/mazor-x-stealth-edition.html

