Newswise — PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio—University Hospitals (UH) Portage Medical Center has made a number of recent investments in various areas to better serve patients in the community. Throughout the next few months, the hospital will be opening a new Breast Health Center, renovating its Cath Lab, enhancing women’s health services, and making new improvements in nuclear medicine, imaging, and across its facilities.

The UH Portage Breast Health Center, which will bring comprehensive breast care to patients in Portage and surrounding counties, is expected to be completed in August. The project was made possible by Congressman Tim Ryan through a $1 million investment, as well as local support from Jim and Judy Fleming who committed $187,000 toward the purchase of a stereotactic machine that performs extremely precise biopsies.

“With the addition of comprehensive radiology, mammography, ultrasound and operating equipment, the UH Portage Breast Health Center will help us provide well-rounded treatment plans for our patients, and encourage them every step of the way when it comes to preventing and managing breast cancer,” said Edward Bury, MD, Chair of Radiology, UH Portage Medical Center. “Patients can feel comfortable coming to one nearby location, rather than having to leave the county, for all of their needs during what can be a very stressful time.”

Moving into the fall, significant improvements will be made to SPECT and CT equipment for cardiac, cancer and organ function imaging. A SPECT scan is a nuclear medicine test that uses a radiotracer (a special contrast agent), injected through a vein, and a CT scan uses X-ray radiation to provide thorough anatomy images. These imaging enhancements are expected to be completed in September, and are made possible by a nearly $1 million pledge from The Portage Foundation.

Maternal fetal medicine imaging is another new addition that is now available for patients at UH Streetsboro Health Center. The new technology is being utilized for all obstetrical imaging, including both low- and high-risk pregnancies, with additional services to be added in the future.

“In addition to maternal fetal medicine imaging, we continue to offer comprehensive prenatal care with plans for delivery at UH Ahuja and Geauga medical centers,” said Jennifer Carroll, MD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Portage Medical Center. “We are providing pregnancy and gynecologic care within Portage County at locations in Aurora, Kent, Newton Falls, Ravenna and Streetsboro. We want to remind our patients they can still come to us for those needs.”

Renovations will also be made to enhance patient experience at UH Portage Medical Center’s Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, made possible by a $1.4 million investment from the UH Portage Foundation. The Cath Lab will be completely renovated by late August, with a full replacement of imaging equipment throughout the lab and cosmetic improvements.

“Our collaborative approach at the UH Portage Cath Lab brings together highly trained cardiovascular physicians, surgeons, nurses and technicians working together to deliver the most advanced and efficient cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment services available,” said Anjan Gupta, MD, interventional cardiologist and Heisler Family - A. Roger Tsai, MD, Master Clinician in Cardiology. “We look forward to enhancing our services for patients and continuing to be an important resource for them close by.”

While patients will see a number of new and enhanced services within UH Portage Medical Center, they’ll also see infrastructure improvements both within the walls and outside the hospital. The hospital will be investing $5 million in roofing, HVAC and parking lot surface upgrades.

“We’re not only expanding the types of services we bring to our patients, we’re also enhancing their experience when they come to visit us,” emphasized Bill Benoit, MOT, MBA, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, UH South Market. “As part of the UH health system, we look forward to continuing to provide high quality healthcare close to home for our patients at UH Portage Medical Center.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.