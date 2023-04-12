Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) Urology Institute has been designated an Axonics Center of Excellence by Axonics Inc. The designation specifically recognizes David Sheyn, MD, for his expertise with Axonics Therapy and sincere commitment to changing the lives of patients suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction. Dr. Sheyn is the Division Chief of Female Pelvic Medicine for the UH Urology Institute and an Associate Professor of Urology and Reproductive Biology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine His specialties include female urinary problems, overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence.

Today, millions of Americans suffer from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.1 Patients in the Northeast Ohio with chronic and debilitating symptoms related to bladder and bowel dysfunction may seek treatment from the experts at UH. Axonics Therapy gently stimulates the sacral nerve (sacral neuromodulation), restoring normal communication between the brain and the bladder. Axonics Therapy has been clinically proven to provide rapid and long-lasting relief of symptoms associated with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

In a clinical study, 129 patients with urgency incontinence were treated with Axonics Therapy. At 2-years, 93 percent of patients had successful therapy and 94 percent of patients were satisfied with their therapy.2

The Axonics Center of Excellence program recognizes highly trained and experienced physicians (typically urologists, urogynecologists, and colorectal surgeons) and clinical practices that are committed to patient education and providing exemplary care to achieve optimal clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"UH Urology Institute is proud to be recognized as a Center of Excellence,” said Dr. Sheyn. “This designation is a testament to our commitment to providing the best care to our patients and are extremely pleased to offer Axonics Therapy."

Dr. Sheyn sees patients at the University Urology practice in the UH Geauga Medical Building in Chardon, Ohio, and at UH Portage Urology in Ravenna, Ohio.

About Axonics, Inc. and Sacral Neuromodulation

Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2022 Financial Times ranking of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas and No. 4 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ following its No. 1 ranking in 2021. Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide adults with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults affected by fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

