Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – The Center for Healthy Senior Living at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is opening a Lifestyle and a Frailty Program to enhance the overall well-being and safety of older adults.

The number of Americans ages 100 and older is projected to more than quadruple over the next three decades, from an estimated 101,000 in 2024 to about 422,000 in 2054, according to projections from the U.S. Census Bureau. But a recent survey found that Americans are no longer just looking for ways to live longer: they want to be healthier while doing so.

“Lifestyle program, like those we are implementing at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), can play a significant role in helping older adults live healthier lives by focusing on prevention, education, and personalized care,” explains Manisha Parulekar, MD, AGSF, FACP, Division Chief of Geriatrics at HUMC.

The Frailty program will be led by our geriatric medicine specialist Owen Deland, M.D., and provide comprehensive screening and treatment services designed to promote healthy aging and maintain independence and successful aging including:

Identifying underlying risk factors contributing to frailty.

Evaluating physical, cognitive, and social functioning.

Assessing nutritional status and identifying potential interventions.

Evaluating mood, anxiety, and cognitive function.

“After each patient’s assessment, we then develop personalized plans based on individual needs and goals,”

Setting realistic and achievable goals for improvement.

Identifying and addressing modifiable risk factors.

Multidisciplinary Interventions:

Exercise programs: Tailored exercise programs to improve strength, balance, and mobility.

The Lifestyle program, led by lifestyle medicine and geriatric medicine specialist Kamal Wagle, M.D., MPH, CMD, DipABLM, AGSF, will help older adults improve physical, social, cognitive and emotional health and manage chronic conditions by promoting:

A healthy dietary lifestyle.

Physical activity.

Restorative sleep.

Stress management.

Avoidance of risky substances.

Positive social connection.

The lifestyle program will develop personalized plans for individuals by:

Assessment of lifestyle components using validated tools

Assessment of person’s self efficacy, and barriers and readiness to change

Motivational interview and positive psychology

Connecting to community resources with help of social workers

Monitoring and follow ups of progress made

“Lifestyle programs offer comprehensive health assessments that go beyond traditional medical checkups,” explains Dr. Wagle. “This holistic approach helps identify potential health risks and areas for improvement.” “Studies have shown that it is never too late to work on lifestyle components to get positive outcomes and improve quality of life.”

“Research shows that lack of healthy diet and physical activity, social isolation, smoking and substance misuse in older adults are associated with poor health outcomes — especially for older adults with chronic conditions,” said Dr. Parulekar. “Our new program will allow us to identify areas of concern, deliver comprehensive and patient-centered care from a dedicated team of experts, and connect seniors and their families with resources and support.”

The programs will provide older adults and families with a new opportunity to take proactive steps to maintain optimal brain health — just in time for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June.

"At Hackensack University Medical Center the Lifestyle Program provides comprehensive patient care focused on enhancing and optimizing patients ability to sustain and build on their mental and physical abilities to preserve quality of life," says Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center & Chief Medical Officer, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“The Lifestyle program and Frailty Program are two more ways that Hackensack University Medical Center is demonstrating its commitment to caring for the unique needs of older adults,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center, and president, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our goal is to provide seniors and their families with the support they need to stay healthy and vibrant as they age.”

