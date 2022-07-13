James Bullock, dean of the School of Physical Sciences at the University of California, Irvine, is available to comment and share his perspective on the start of scientific discovery made possible by the commissioning of the James Webb Space Telescope. Bullock recently served as the chair of the User Committee for the James Webb Space Telescope, which has already demonstrated its value as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope as the most powerful space telescope in history. Bullock's research focuses on understanding how galaxies, including the Milky Way and its Local Group of galaxies emerged from the primordial universe. Dean Bullock received a B.S. in both Physics and Math from The Ohio State University and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. After postdoctoral positions at The Ohio State University and Harvard University, he came to UC Irvine as an Assistant Professor in 2004. He was elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2008. Professor Bullock has been honored as a Chancellor’s Fellow and has received two UCI Celebration of Teaching Awards. Presently, in an effort to address global environmental challenges that threaten our planet, Dean Bullock has instituted the new UCI Solutions that Scale (StS) initiative.