Jamie Bailey is the Assistant Director of the Office of Clinical Studies and is an alumna of University of Delaware. She holds an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s degree in School Leadership from Wilmington University. She looks forward to continuing her studies to earn her Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

Part of her role at OCS is to place students for their early fields, methods and student teaching experiences. She also leads professional development for students and clinical educators. Prior to this position, Jamie had many roles in education. She was a teacher for nine years and then spent two years in an Assistant Principal Intern role. She worked as an adjunct instructor at Wilmington University and also spent some time as a field supervisor providing feedback and support to teacher candidates at University of Delaware.