Dr. Kristina Najera is Director of the Center for Excellence and Equity in Teacher Preparation (CEETP) and Assistant Professor of Literacy at the University of Delaware. She comes to UD from Temple University where she served as Associate Dean of Teacher Education and Assistant Professor of Early Childhood/Elementary Literacy. Prior to her work in higher education, she served as an elementary school teacher and teacher leader for nine years in Maryland and Connecticut. Additionally, she worked as an educational consultant and elementary literacy coach for an educational publisher in California. Furthermore, she served as a Research Associate at RMC Research Corporation in Arlington, VA, as part of the National Reading First Technical Assistance Center (NRFTAC). Kristina has developed expertise in literacy, pre-service teacher preparation, and effective instructional practices. Her research interests include writing and technology, text discussion approaches, active engagement strategies, teacher preparation, and effective instructional practices. She has presented on topics related to scientifically-based reading instruction, effective instructional practices to enhance core instruction, sustaining evidence-based reading practices, and effective instructional leadership of evidence-based schoolwide reading models. Additionally, she assisted in the development of nationally disseminated resources to support effective scientifically-based reading practices.