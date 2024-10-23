Newswise — MOSCOW, Idaho — Oct. 23, 2024 — Simona Picardi, assistant professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences at University of Idaho, recently published a study alongside colleagues in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The study is titled, “Fitness consequences of anthropogenic subsidies for a partially migratory wading bird.”

Using a long-term GPS-tracking dataset, this study shows that resident individuals in a partially migratory population of wood storks in the southeastern U.S. tend to forage closer to urban areas and experience higher nest survival than migrant individuals. This suggests that consuming abundant and widespread food subsidies created by human activities allows wood storks to skip migration and increases their reproductive success. In the long run, this might affect the population's migratory status, indicating that human activities are turning residency into a low-risk/high-reward option.

