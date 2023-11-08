The rising CO 2 levels in the atmosphere won’t just affect humans, but the crops grown to feed them, specifically in areas already experiencing high levels of food insecurity. Researchers at the University of Illinois have collected more than 30 years of data on how crops react to higher CO 2 levels, and what this means for food crops in a continuously changing climate.

Steve Long, Ikenberry Endowed Chair of Plant Biology and Crop Sciences, RIPE Director

Lisa Ainsworth, Research Plant Physiologist, USDA Agricultural Research Service, RIPE Deputy Director