Newswise — A published study led by a researcher with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has been selected by Mather Institute as a Bronze Award recipient of the 2024 Innovative Research on Aging Awards. Now in their ninth year, the awards were created by Mather Institute to inspire evidence-based next practices that can improve the lives of older adults.

As an internationally recognized resource for research and information about wellness, aging, and trends in senior living, Mather Institute invited submissions by researchers from universities and organizations around the world for this year’s awards, which cover a variety of categories from Aging in Place to Technological Advancements for Older Adults, and beyond. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was honored for an innovative 2024 study on customizing assistive robots to better meet the needs of individuals with mobility disabilities.

“This Innovative Research on Aging Award honors the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Dr. Samuel A. Olatunji for investigating ways to improve assistive robots, which may eventually improve the quality of live for a wider range of older adults across different abilities,” said Cate O’Brien, Ph.D., senior vice president, Mather Institute. “These awards recognize applied research with practical takeaways for the senior living industry. We aim for these findings to inspire innovations within senior living organizations around the country and the world.”

Olatunji and his team designed an immersive participatory process in which an older adult with significant mobile disabilities (Henry) and his care partner worked with an occupational therapist and an engineer over two years to improve the design of an assistive robot from Hello Robot Inc.

Quantitative measures and semi-structured interviews were analyzed to generate design recommendations.

The project’s person-centered, goal-oriented approach was beneficial in narrowing down tasks and identifying goals around self-care, productive, and leisure. Henry’s performance and satisfaction while performing daily activities improved by 68% and 72%, respectively, when using the robot.

“I am grateful to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for providing a supportive environment for conducting applied research,” Olatujni said. “The interdisciplinary research approach facilitated through the College of Applied Health Sciences is evident in the research outcomes seen across campus, having a positive impact on our community, and meeting the needs of a diverse population.”

Olatunji cited the “translational research” being conducted at the Human Factors and Aging Laboratory and the McKechnie Family LIFE Home.

“The award recognizes and validates the hard work and dedication of the research team collaborating to develop improved assistive care robots that can enhance the lives of older adults.”

A full complimentary report on all the award recipients, Innovative Research on Aging Awards is available for download at Innovative Research on Aging Awards | Mather Institute. Nominations will open in February for the 2025 Innovative Research on Aging Awards, with a submission deadline in mid-March.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign is a public land-grant research university in Illinois in the twin cities of Champaign and Urbana. It is the flagship institution of the University of Illinois system and was founded in 1867. The university serves the people of Illinois through a shared commitment to excellence in teaching, research, public engagement, economic development and health care. Faculty, staff and students share their knowledge, expertise and resources with residents in every corner of the state through public service and outreach programs.

About Mather

Founded in 1941, Mather is a nondenominational not-for-profit organization based in Evanston, Illinois, that creates Ways to Age Well. Mather Institute is its research area of service, and serves as an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness, aging, trends in senior living, and successful aging service innovations. To learn more, visit matherinstitute.com.