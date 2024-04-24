Newswise — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign announces the establishment of the Siebel School of Computing and Data Science, made possible by a transformative $50 million gift from Thomas M. Siebel. This cornerstone contribution will propel the university's leadership in computing and data science education and research, shaping the future of technology and innovation.

The Siebel School of Computing & Data Science, housed within The Grainger College of Engineering, marks a significant milestone in the university's commitment to excellence in interdisciplinary education and groundbreaking research. With the generous support of Mr. Siebel, the School will pioneer advancements at the intersection of computing and data science, addressing complex challenges and driving innovation across various fields.

Dean Rashid Bashir expressed his gratitude, stating, “The establishment of the Siebel School of Computing & Data Science exemplifies the University of Illinois’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering collaborative solutions to global challenges. This transformative gift will empower our faculty and students to lead the next generation of technological advancements, further solidifying our position as a world-renowned institution.”

Thomas M. Siebel, UIUC alumnus and CEO of C3 AI, emphasized the importance of investing in education and research to drive societal impact, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with the University of Illinois to establish the Siebel School of Computing & Data Science. By supporting cutting-edge research and fostering innovation, we hope to empower future generations of leaders in technology and society, driving positive change in our world.”

“At Illinois, the power of interdisciplinary and collaborative work is on full display in the way we approach research activity and educational delivery for computing and data science,” said Chancellor Robert J. Jones. “The establishment of the Siebel School of Computing & Data Science through this generous gift from Mr. Siebel will enable us to continue shaping the future of technology and preparing students for success in a digital world.”

“The tremendous support from Mr. Siebel has provided yet another opportunity for the computing and data science community throughout our campus to thrive,” said Nancy M. Amato, Computer Science Department Head and Abel Bliss Professor of Engineering. “Our students and faculty have already played a part in such exciting developments as the first modern web browser, PayPal, YouTube, Siebel Systems, C3 AI and Yelp. And we will continue pursuing innovation in this field at every turn.

“We are also very proud of providing new and more accessible ways for deserving students to find their path into computing education.”

The new school will focus on further advancing frontiers at the intersections of computing and data science; an effort that is already well established through the university’s deep history of computing innovation. The Siebel School of Computing & Data Science is pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

About the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is a world-renowned public research university, dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, and public engagement. With a legacy of innovation spanning more than a century, the university continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and make a lasting impact on society.

About Thomas M. Siebel

Mr. Siebel is an alumnus of the University of Illinois-Urbana (BA, MBA, MS) and is the CEO of C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading Enterprise AI application software company