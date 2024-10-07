Newswise — Cameron Ellis, Assistant Professor of Finance, comments on federal emergency disaster recovery loans:

“When the survivors of hurricanes Helene and Milton turn their attention to rebuilding, it’s important that they give serious consideration to these federal emergency disaster recovery loans. There’s not a private alternative that would come anywhere close to being as good a deal, and if a person goes bankrupt, the loan is forgiven. They’re not stuck with it forever. They offer outstanding financial support for people in difficult and stressful situations.”

“These low interest loans ease pressure on emergency management and social services agencies in their communities that have to fill in the gaps for people who need assistance because they didn’t take out one of these loans.”