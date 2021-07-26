Richard Ausness is a product liability expert and the Stites and Harbison Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

He currently teaches Property, Trusts & Estates and Products Liability. His other teaching interests include legal history, land use planning, water law and environmental law.

Richard Ausness has been a member of the UK College of Law faculty since 1973. He previously served as the inaugural Associate Dean for Faculty Research within the college from 2015-2018 and was appointed as a University Research Professor in 2019.