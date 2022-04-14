Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 14, 2022) — Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize health care, announced April 14 that the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has joined Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The UK Markey Cancer Center was founded in 1983 and is a dedicated matrix cancer center established as an integral part of the University of Kentucky and the UK HealthCare enterprise.

Markey has been a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center since 2013, the only one in Kentucky and one of just 71 in the country. This designation allows Markey to receive research funding and many other opportunities available only to the nation’s best cancer centers. Additionally, the UK Markey Cancer Center has been ranked in the Top 50 cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for the past five years.

“Markey Cancer Center is thrilled to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and partner with other clinical institutions and researchers dedicated to improving cancer care,” said Mark Evers, M.D., director of the UK Markey Cancer Center. “This partnership offers an unparalleled opportunity for all cancer patients to benefit from Caris’ comprehensive molecular profiling, by allowing our physicians to better understand, detect and treat cancer.”

The clinical programs and services of the Markey Cancer Center are integrated with the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital. The cancer specialty teams work together with UK Chandler Hospital departments and divisions to provide primary patient care and support services as well as advanced specialty care with applicable clinical trials. Markey is among the few institutions nationwide providing multidisciplinary care through Clinical Care and Research Teams (CCARTs). Major CCARTs include breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, head and neck, lung, brain, hematologic and genitourinary cancers.

“Markey Cancer Center uses the latest research programs to offer breakthrough diagnostics, treatments and therapies to their patients,” said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., chair of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. “Their focus on providing world-class care through innovation and research builds upon the POA’s goal to promote broad-based collaboration among our member institutions in precision oncology research to improve outcomes of all patients with cancer.”

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 62 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient. trials sponsored by biopharma.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

The University of Kentucky is increasingly the first choice for students, faculty and staff to pursue their passions and their professional goals. In the last two years, Forbes has named UK among the best employers for diversity, and INSIGHT into Diversity recognized us as a Diversity Champion four years running. UK is ranked among the top 30 campuses in the nation for LGBTQ* inclusion and safety. UK has been judged a “Great College to Work for" three years in a row, and UK is among only 22 universities in the country on Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers." We are ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures — a tangible symbol of our breadth and depth as a university focused on discovery that changes lives and communities. And our patients know and appreciate the fact that UK HealthCare has been named the state’s top hospital for five straight years. Accolades and honors are great. But they are more important for what they represent: the idea that creating a community of belonging and commitment to excellence is how we honor our mission to be not simply the University of Kentucky, but the University for Kentucky.