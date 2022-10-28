Newswise — With an early influx of viral respiratory admissions already straining capacity, children's hospitals are girding themselves for cases to rise in the weeks ahead. Available to discuss how RSV and other respiratory viruses can land a child in the hospital is Jason Custer, MD, Chief of Critical Care at the University of Maryland Children's Hospital and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Custer can additionally explain the treatments that help most hospitalized children get better; what the University of Maryland Medical System is doing to manage pediatric bed capacity; and the key measures we can take to keep fewer children from being hospitalized at all.