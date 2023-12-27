Dr. Gregory Schrank is an expert in infectious diseases and an epidemiologist based at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Schrank is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Among his areas of expertise is COVID-19; he served on UMMC's COVID-19 Incident Command team during the pandemic and has served as a trusted go-to resource on the evolving state of COVID and other serious respiratory virsuses for Washington/Baltimore-area news stations.