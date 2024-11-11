BALTIMORE – (November 11, 2024) – This November, the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) continues its participation in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national initiative to honor U.S. military veterans by illuminating buildings and landmarks in green. UMMS has participated in Operation Green Light since the initiative was launched three years ago.

Across the UMMS network, hospitals have created distinctive lighting displays that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology. Some facilities feature advanced LED systems, allowing staff to easily adjust colors at the press of a button. Other locations use green-tinted spotlights to accentuate key architectural features, while the most intricate installations involve applying custom-colored gel films to existing lighting fixtures to achieve the signature green hue. Together, these installations create a striking and unified salute to our nation’s veterans.

“Our facilities team members take great pride in contributing to this important tradition,” said Richie Stever, Vice President of Real Estate and Construction at UMMS. “Many of our team members are veterans themselves or have family members who served.”

Stefan Lemon, Facilities Master Electrician at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson and a veteran of the United States Air Force, said, “Operation Greenlight is a patriotic initiative that I’m grateful to be directly involved in. I personally understand how these green displays show that we support our servicemembers and stand united with them in the common goal to protect our country.”

A Year-Round Commitment to Veterans

UMMS team members include retired and active duty military members from every branch. The System regularly recruits veterans to add to these ranks, with a dedicated recruiting strategy that includes visits to military bases and a comprehensive “Veteran Recruiter” certification program for its talent acquisition team.

Beyond November, UMMS team members and volunteers consistently find ways every month of the year to support those who have served. One example of this dedication can be seen at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), where a care team organized a special birthday celebration for a 102-year-old patient and World War II veteran. The event was deeply meaningful to the staff, who had the privilege of hearing firsthand stories from the veteran about his service and life experiences. Learn more about the celebration here.

Another inspiring story is that of Leroy Peyton, a retired United States Army sergeant and Vietnam War veteran. Peyton, a dedicated UM UCH volunteer, visits every patient at the Bel Air hospital who has served in the military. After recently suffering a stroke at the American Legion Hall, Peyton’s’ fellow veterans quickly recognized the symptoms and called 911, assuring he received prompt care at the very hospital he volunteers for. Remarkably, the next day, Peyton was able to accept his “Top Performer” award from the Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration, a recognition that had been prescheduled for what turned out to be an incredibly timely moment.

“Supporting our patients and team members who are veterans is central to our mission at UMMS,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “We are mindful of the unique challenges faced by those who have served our country and are committed to creating an environment where those who have served are honored, respected and supported throughout their health care journey.”

UMMS facilities across the state are lit up in green through Nov. 11, with one building making its Operation Green Light debut this year: the UMMS corporate headquarters at 250 W. Pratt Street.

Images can be downloaded here of the following UMMS facilities illuminated in green: University of Maryland Medical Center-Downtown Campus, University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute and University of Maryland Medical System headquarters, all in Baltimore; University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson; University of Maryland Capital Region Health in Prince George's County; University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, Chestertown and Easton on the Eastern Shore. Please credit to the University of Maryland Medical System/UMMS.

