Newswise — BALTIMORE (October 2, 2023) – Researchers in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) presented significant findings in two studies featured today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting in San Diego. They are among 10 top-rated research studies ASTRO is highlighting and 33 presentations by department members at this year’s meeting.

Soren Bentzen, PhD, DMSc, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Director of the Division of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at UMSOM and a member of the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC), led a randomized Phase III clinical trial that found a type of head and neck cancer diagnosed predominantly in people who reside in low- and middle-income countries may be treated effectively with fewer, but higher, doses of radiation.

This type of squamous cell cancer, linked to alcohol and tobacco use, is rising in low and middle-income countries, where the rates are already disproportionately high. Some of these countries lack sufficient radiation therapy facilities, and patients need to travel long distances or be away from home for extended periods of time to receive treatment.

“Head and neck cancer caused by factors other than human papillomavirus (HPV) remains a significant burden especially in lower- and middle-income countries,” Dr. Bentzen said. “This is a trial that informs how healthcare providers can effectively deliver radiation therapy to patients in a resource-scarce environment.”

The clinical trial, which enrolled 792 patients in 10 low and middle-income countries across four continents, found that delivering an accelerated course of radiation in 20 sessions vs. 33 sessions was just as effective and didn’t increase side effects. The HYPNO (HYPo- versus NOrmo-fractionated accelerated radiotherapy) trial was sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. Click here for more details about the study.

In another presentation, Alexander J. Allen, MD, a radiation oncology resident at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) who sees patients at UMGCCC and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC), detailed how having a patient navigator work with people with prostate cancer can greatly increase the likelihood that patients, particularly Black patients, will receive advanced genomic testing to help predict the severity of their disease and guide treatment.

The study by Dr. Allen and his UMSOM colleagues showed that patients who were seen by a precision medicine navigator were substantially more likely to receive genomic testing than those not seen by a navigator. Black patients, whose genomic testing rates traditionally are much lower than white patients, experienced a six-fold increase if they worked with a patient navigator.

“Black patients with prostate cancer in the U.S. have disparately worse outcomes compared to other racial groups,” Dr. Allen, the lead author, said. “Our findings suggest hiring a precision medicine navigator who specializes in genetic testing can improve the rates of Black patients receiving these tests, which can potentially reduce health disparities and improve outcomes.”

The research was conducted at UMMC, other hospitals in the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and radiation oncology practices affiliated with UMGCCC. Researchers compared how frequently patients with prostate cancer received genetic testing in the seven months prior to hiring the navigator and in the seven months afterward. The study was funded by the University of Maryland Precision Radiation Oncology initiative.

Once they were seen by a precision medicine navigator, the proportion of Black patients referred for genomic testing rose from 19% to 58%. Genomic testing rates also increased for lower-income patients (from 20% to 64%), those on Medicare and Medicaid (from 20% to 68.5%) and for people who were treated at community hospitals (from 6% to 77%).

Dr. Allen said that genomic testing results altered treatment plans for many patients who received them, primarily in regard to whether those with intermediate-risk disease received hormone-blocking therapy to help prevent cancer growth.

He added that additional research is needed to determine whether the increased rates of testing ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients. Click here for more details.

Phuoc Tran, MD, PhD, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Vice Chair for Radiation Oncology Research at UMSOM, will be honored with an ASTRO Mentorship Award. The award recognizes extraordinary mentors in radiation oncology who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the professional development of their mentees as clinicians, educators and researchers.

Dr. Allen received the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting Award, which acknowledges clinical research being performed by young scientists. It is given to the top resident author of a significant study in radiobiology, clinical research and physics.

