Newswise — The University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies NCLEX pass rates have consistently exceeded state and national averages, a trend that shows no signs of slowing.

“I am thrilled to announce that our students have achieved a 100 percent passing rate on the NCLEX in the second quarter,” said Dean Hudson Santos Jr. “This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the exceptional quality of our faculty, staff, and program. Their leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication to the undergraduate nursing program has made this achievement possible.”

In the first quarter of 2024, 92 of 94 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) graduates from the University of Miami passed the NCLEX-RN on first attempt. The next quarter, April through June, all 63 graduates who took the NCLEX-RN passed on first attempt. As a result, the school’s first-time pass rate for the first half of 2024 stands at 98.73 percent.

A near-perfect pass rate on the NCLEX is significant. Average first-time pass rates for the NCLEX, a standardized licensing exam administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc., are commonly used as a metric in assessing overall nursing program quality. In addition to earning an accredited nursing degree, graduates must pass the NCLEX-RN to obtain a registered nurse (RN) license.

Many of the school’s B.S.N. graduates took to social media this summer to share their excitement over passing the NCLEX-RN. One of those newly minted graduates was Samantha Melendez-Infante, B.S.N. ’24.

“I am thrilled to share that I have graduated from the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a minor in psychology this past May,” she posted. “I am even more excited to announce that I have successfully passed my NCLEX! I am looking forward to joining HCA Florida Aventura Hospital as a new grad nurse in orthopedics… and [to making] a positive impact on patient care... Here's to new beginnings and continued growth!”

Now, almost a month into her nurse residency at Aventura Hospital, Melendez-Infante said she is grateful she had the opportunity to attend nursing school at the University of Miami.

“The School of Nursing and Health Studies really prepared me,” she said. “I feel very confident.”