Alex R. Piquero, criminologist and professor and chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Miami, is available to comment on the Bridgewater College shooting and increase in intentional killings of law enforcement officials.

According to a 2021 report released by the FBI, the United States saw the highest number of law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty in nearly 20 years.

“We are seeing that over the past two years, community gun violence has increased, as has shootings of police officers, who place themselves in high-risk situations in high-risk, criminogenic places,” Piquero said.

