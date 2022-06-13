Liliana J. Ein, M.D., leads the Facial Nerve Program in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at University of Miami Health System. She completed a fellowship in the facial plastic and reconstructive surgery subspecialty of facial reanimation at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, treats patients with any type or degree of facial paralysis.

