Liliana J. Ein, M.D., leads the Facial Nerve Program in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at University of Miami Health System. She completed a fellowship in the facial plastic and reconstructive surgery subspecialty of facial reanimation at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, treats patients with any type or degree of facial paralysis.

Otolaryngology Recruit Leads New Facial Nerve Program - InventUM | University of Miami Miller School of Medicine (umiamihealth.org)

Dr. Liliana Ein, MD - Miami, FL - Otolaryngology - Book Appointment (umiamihealth.org)

