Newswise — Business associate professor Alex Niemeyer, an expert in supply chain management, is available to speak with reporters about the potential implications of the International Longshoreman’s Association strike. Starting today, the operability of all ports along America’s East coast and Gulf coast were stymied by the strike, which is the longshoreman’s first in 50 years.

Niemeyer, an associate professor of practice at the University’s Miami Herbert Business School, is a former McKinsey & Company senior partner who held key global leadership roles within the field of operations. He focused specifically on supply chain management for more than 22 years.

Harihara Natarajan, vice dean of business programs and professor of management at the Miami Herbert Business School, is also available to comment on the strike. Natarajan’s research develops and applies optimization models to support practical decision-making in supply chains and service networks.

Natarajan has worked on collaborative research projects with companies including Armstrong, Capital One, Corning, Florida Panthers, Intcomex, and Uponor Aldyl. He has also been a technical advisor for analytics firms such as Marketics and LatentView, and serves as a non-executive director on the board of MetaCorp.

At the University, Natarajan teaches courses on operations and supply chain management at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.