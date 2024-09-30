Newswise — “Climate gentrification” describes a process where neighborhoods at lower risk of climate-related impacts undergo a shift in demographics. Often, this means longtime residents are displaced due to rising home prices.

As Miami becomes one of the least affordable places to live, and the region’s vulnerability to sea level rise only increases, climate gentrification is already occurring in South Florida.

For the last two years, the Office of Civic and Community Engagement (CCE) at the University of Miami has been studying this issue in Miami-Dade County, documenting individual and community experiences and evaluating neighborhood environmental conditions. University researchers will present their findings—shaped by a series of community conversations with a wide range of stakeholders—and lead discussions on equitable solutions for Miami at an upcoming symposium, “United for Change: Miami’s Forum on Climate, Community, and Housing.”

“Residents in vulnerable communities already are seeing rising rents, increased land speculation, and threats to neighborhood stability,” said Robin Bachin, CCE founding director and Charlton W. Tebeau Associate Professor of History at the University of Miami. “It is imperative that we center community voices when considering solutions to climate gentrification.”

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, the symposium aims to bring together key Miami-Dade County stakeholders to address this pressing topic and explore local solutions to strengthen our communities.

“The key to building resilient communities and helping families avoid climate gentrification-related displacement lie in increasing access to resources and collaborative programs,” said Maria Escorcia, Head of Global Philanthropy for the Southeast at JPMorganChase. “JPMorganChase is proud to support sustainable and affordable housing initiatives in Miami and throughout South Florida to help build and sustain a more inclusive economy.”

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

NOTE FOR MEDIA: Let us know if you will be attending through the contact information listed above. In addition, please RSVP here.