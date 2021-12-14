Newswise — This week, a University of Michigan Health physician is joining a talented squad of American swimmers, as some of the nation’s premier athletes, including more than a dozen Olympians, compete for international glory.

Adam Lewno, D.O., a physiatrist at the U-M Health, Michigan Medicine, will serve as a USA Swimming team physician for the FINA World Swimming Championships. The competition runs from Dec. 16-21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It will feature Olympic gold medalists Lydia Jacoby and Zach Apple.

“I am thrilled to support these athletes, helping them reach optimal performance as they represent the United States,” said Lewno, a former Division I swimmer at Northwestern University. “Many of these swimmers are coming in at a high level of training, so this is a chance to touch base with them, making sure they can compete at their best based on the training demands they have and any existing injuries. Then, with the USA Swimming physician network, we can develop a plan together to help them keep moving forward in pursuit of their dreams.”

Lewno joined the USA Swimming network of physicians in 2019. Prior to the competition in Abu Dhabi, he worked with the junior national team at a meet in Canada.

“USA Swimming is extremely grateful to have Dr. Lewno leading our medical staff in Abu Dhabi,” said Keenan Robinson, director of sports medicine and science at USA Swimming. “To have a physician of his expertise in sports medicine providing medical expertise for the Short Course World Championship is a tremendous asset to our athletes.”

Since moving to Michigan, Lewno also joined the medical staff for the swim and track programs at Eastern Michigan University. He often attends practices and competitions, helping to manage in-competition injuries and working with coaches, athletic trainers and sports performance specialists to help athletes get back to sport and prevent reoccurrence. While the atmosphere will surely be different on the international stage, the former Wildcat swimmer is grateful to give back to those who have passion for the sport – at any level.

“Swimming has always been part of my life,” he said. “It has provided many opportunities that have influenced not only my career but my core values. Though it seems an individual sport where we all are racing the second hand of the clock, it creates a community that aims to support each other and celebrate the journey to achieve our best.”

Lewno attended medical school at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center before completing his sports medicine fellowship at Michigan Medicine.