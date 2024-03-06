BYLINE: Noah Fromson
Newswise — Soon we will shift from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. We are also nearing World Sleep Day on Friday, March 15.
If you are covering sleep from any angle, we have experts available from our Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, a multi-disciplinary program with four accredited sleep disorders centers, more than 30 affiliated faculty and clinicians, several subspecialty clinics, widely recognized training programs, and leading researchers on sleep and biological rhythms. They are available for interviews:
- Ronald Chervin, M.D., M.S., Director of the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Division Chief of Sleep Medicine at University of Michigan Health
- Dr. Chervin leads a multi-disciplinary team of sleep experts at Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of University of Michigan. His clinical and research interests focus on the sleep of both adults and children. He has contributed to research on a wide range of subjects, including obstructive sleep apnea, daytime sleepiness, measures and tests for these conditions, and cognitive and behavioral consequences of sleep disorders. He collaborates with specialists from several other fields to investigate the impact of sleep disorders in other neurological and medical conditions, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative diseases, and critical illness just after birth.
- Cathy Goldstein, M.D., Physician at the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Clinical Professor of Sleep Medicine at U-M Medical School
- Dr. Goldstein is faculty at the Sleep Disorders Centers, where she evaluates and treats patients with various sleep conditions. She is an expert in the field of longitudinal sleep tracking with consumer-facing devices and has collaborated extensively with mathematicians to develop methods to assess sleep and circadian rhythms in the ambulatory, day-to-day setting. Her scholarly work also includes the use of artificial intelligence in sleep medicine and the interface of sleep and circadian rhythms with health conditions such as infertility and gastrointestinal disease.
- Anita Shelgikar, M.D., MHPE, Director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at University of Michigan, Professor of Neurology at U-M Medical School
- Dr. Shelgikar is program director of one of the largest sleep medicine fellowship programs in the country. Her clinical interests include multi-disciplinary approaches to care for patients with sleep disorders, sleep deprivation and sleep disorders in patients who are pregnant. She co-authored a 2024 statement with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine supporting the replacement of daylight saving time with permanent standard time.