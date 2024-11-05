Newswise — Democracy is in crisis at home and abroad. Polarization is high, trust is low and public discourse is toxic. Many political leaders have undermined democratic norms, while many people have begun to question the value of democracy itself. If there were ever a time to act to bolster democracy, it is now.



The new Democracy Initiative at the University of Notre Dame will bring Notre Dame’s voice to understanding, sustaining and reforming democracy, to ensure that full human dignity is achieved — within and beyond our nation's borders.

David Campbell, Director of the Democracy Initiative and the Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy in the Department of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame, is available for comments and interviews.

Please contact: Tracy DeStazio, Associate Director of Media Relations, University of Notre Dame, at (574) 631-9958 or [email protected]