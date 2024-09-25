Newswise — The United States presidential and legislative elections on Nov. 5 will have long-lasting implications for the future of democracy, as well as domestic and foreign policies.

Democracy has been on center stage this year as discussions have swirled around how to protect voters from misinformation and leaders and policymakers from divisive polarization. With democracy in crisis, the University of Notre Dame’s Democracy Initiative seeks to preserve and strengthen it — and to serve as a model for the formation of civically engaged citizens and public servants.

Explore how Notre Dame experts in political science, history, English, technology and artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, immigration, law, business and religion are examining the political issues and dynamics that will impact the outcomes of the U.S. elections this November.

See our Elections Experts guide here.

For topics or experts not listed in our elections guide, reporters can contact Tracy DeStazio or Carrie Gates Jantzen for assistance.