Newswise — Philadelphia, PA—December 10, 2024 – The University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE), in collaboration with the School District of Philadelphia (SDP), is excited to announce the pilot launch of the Pioneering AI in School Systems (PASS), a professional development program addressing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education. This innovative program is designed to equip educators, school leaders, and district administrators with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively integrate AI tools into classrooms to accelerate learning and prepare students for the future of work. This initial pilot of the program will be free to the SDP and is being developed in partnership with Catalyst @ Penn GSE. The program is made possible by a gift from the Marrazzo Family Foundation.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been a significant shift in public awareness of machine learning (ML) and AI, sparking an explosion of interest in how these technologies can be leveraged to address challenges in education. AI applications, especially those built on large language models, hold the potential to reshape the educational landscape by alleviating some of the most common hurdles faced by educators today—limited time, difficulty customizing instruction to each student’s needs, restricted access to quality teacher aides and tutors, and difficulties in tracking student progress.

“At Penn GSE, we recognize the critical need to prepare a well-trained and well-supported educational workforce. Every student should have the opportunity to develop essential skills to engage with today's society and shape tomorrow's world,” said Katharine O. Strunk, Dean and George and Diane Weiss Professor of Education. “Our goal is to leverage AI to foster creativity and critical thinking among students and develop policies to ensure this technology is used effectively and responsibly – while preparing both educators and students for a future where AI and technology will play increasingly central roles. We are delighted to be able to do this work in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia.”

However, implementing AI in schools comes with challenges, including equity of access and usage, data privacy, model bias, and ethics concerns. Educators and administrators face uncertainty about AI's implications for student learning, limited resources for understanding the rapidly advancing technology, and a need for coherent guidance on how to approach AI adoption. The PASS program was developed to address these challenges and support the transition to student-centered learning environments that promote growth mindsets and develop essential skills and attitudes.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, Dean Katharine O. Strunk and the Marrazzo Family Foundation for paving the way for the integration of artificial intelligence in our classrooms,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. Ed.D. “The digital divide is real in Philadelphia. Partnering on the PASS program will help advance academic achievement for our students by equipping our educators, school leaders, and district administrators with tools needed to make sure our students graduate college or career-ready.”

PASS’s innovative three-tiered structure is designed to serve various stakeholder groups within the district:

For District Administrators : The program will focus on strategic planning, governance, and policy development to help administrators create a solid framework for AI integration that aligns with educational standards and goals.

: The program will focus on strategic planning, governance, and policy development to help administrators create a solid framework for AI integration that aligns with educational standards and goals. For School Leaders : PASS will guide principals and other school leaders on implementing AI tools in schools and aligning these new technologies with instructional and student support goals.

: PASS will guide principals and other school leaders on implementing AI tools in schools and aligning these new technologies with instructional and student support goals. For Educators: Teachers will receive practical training on utilizing AI tools in the classroom to personalize learning, enhance instruction, and use AI-driven data to monitor student progress and provide timely support.

“Our Foundation is committed to ensuring that Philadelphia youth reach their full creative potential, a critical skill in this quickly evolving, technology-driven world,” said Jeffrey D. Marrazzo of the Marrazzo Family Foundation. “Supporting this collaboration between Penn GSE and the School District of Philadelphia – a first-of-its-kind professional development program – fits squarely within our mission. Understanding the challenges and opportunities that AI has to offer will inspire educators to think creatively about their approach, enhance how students learn, and prepare youth for the future of work. We are excited to see what emerges from this pilot – it can be taken in so many directions, all of which will amplify the creativity in our classrooms.”

The PASS program is a testament to the shared vision of Penn GSE and the School District of Philadelphia, aimed at fostering equitable access to cutting-edge educational tools that empower both teachers and students. The program’s pilot phase is set to launch March 2025 in a phased approach. It will be rolled out in select schools across the SDP with plans to expand the program as a model to other districts both regionally and nationally.

The announcement of PASS follows Penn GSE’s recent introduction of the Ivy League's first education degree in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launching in the fall of 2025, the pioneering master’s program – Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence – underscores Penn's dedication to leading the future of education through innovative technology and groundbreaking research. Penn also recently announced a new initiative, AI @ Penn, which aims to accelerate AI’s potential and Penn’s deep and cross-disciplinary expertise in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI.

