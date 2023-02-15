Newswise — February 15, 2023 – Redlands, CA – A new preferred admissions agreement between the University of Redlands (U of R) and Loma Linda University (LLU) will provide a guided pathway to qualified students looking to pursue an advanced degree within LLU’s physical and occupational therapy programs, as well as the orthotics & prosthetics program.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for our students in the health sciences, particularly those in our health, medicine, and society major,” said University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk. “The ability to easily transition into an advanced field of study, especially at a renowned institution like Loma Linda University, opens additional opportunities for our students committed to careers in healthcare.”

“This pathway offers significant opportunities for students in our local community who are dedicated to furthering their healthcare education within this region,” said Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University. “We look forward to collaborating with the University of Redlands to prepare their outstanding students whose career goals include serving patients in advanced methods.”

In addition to LLU, the University of Redlands has partnerships with more than 400 organizations — including additional allied health graduate programs as well as community colleges, public agencies such as law enforcement and city government, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The programs use a cohort-based approach with numerous options for graduate students and innovative pathways for undergraduate students.

